DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today the launch of the "Man With a Plan" campaign, which aims to motivate men who may have symptoms of Peyronie's disease (PD) to go to MakeaPDplan.com to find a specialized urologist who can diagnose and treat them. PD is a men's health condition that is estimated to affect 1 in 10 men in the U.S.* and can lead to a curvature deformity of the penis when erect.

"The campaign speaks directly to internal agonizers—those men who are searching online and have unanswered questions about PD," said Gregory Thomas, Senior Director, Men's Health Marketing at Endo. "With understanding and empathy, we're sending a clear message: Make a plan to talk to a specialized urologist."

The 30-second commercial opens with scenes of men searching online for answers to their PD-related questions, illustrating the confusion, stress and loneliness felt by the internal agonizers. The call to action follows the montage: "Stop typing. Start talking—to a specialized urologist." There's data-backed reasoning that Endo wants patients to move on from their solo research.

"Endo's own market research confirms that the journey to treatment for men with PD can take years," added Dayna Sracic, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing at Endo. "Embarrassment about the condition, fear of treatments and the 'wait and see' approach contribute to the long timeline. 'Man With a Plan' helps activate men to break that cycle and advocate for their health."

The "Man With a Plan" campaign will run on TV, online and on social media channels, as well as through materials in doctors' offices—all driving to MakeaPDplan.com.

* Based on a survey of about 7,700 U.S. adult men with a PD diagnosis, PD-related symptoms or a history of seeking treatment for the condition.

About Peyronie's Disease
Peyronie's disease (PD) is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be painful during arousal and intimacy. PD can affect as many as 1 in 10 men in the U.S., but diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.

About Endo
Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

