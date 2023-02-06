PR Newswire

Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley"), a leading middle market investment bank and institutional broker-dealer, today announced the schedule for its 2023 B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference. The premier West Coast investment and networking event will take place onsite at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th.

B. Riley's Annual Institutional Investor Conference gathers key executives from approximately 200 public and privately held companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees spanning institutional investors, financial sponsors, corporate clients, and select members of the press.

The two-day event features a comprehensive schedule with multiple tracks including Research Analyst-moderated fireside chats and panel discussions. Corporate management teams will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The current list of participating companies can be viewed here.

"B. Riley is pleased to once again present our industry's marquee networking event. Our annual conference provides an unmatched platform for senior management teams to establish and deepen relationships with new and existing investors alike. We are excited to gather with our partners, clients, and friends this May for what we expect will prove our most significant event yet," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities.

This year's highlights include a new private company track featuring presentations from companies spanning the Consumer, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Beauty, Personal Care, Health & Wellness, Diversified Industrials and TMT verticals.

In conjunction with the conference, B. Riley is pleased to again co-present the 12th Anniversary "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night benefitting The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and its commitment to funding research and creating awareness for childhood type 1 & 2 diabetes. This star-studded red carpet event features first-class entertainment, a live and silent auction offering one-of-a-kind experiences, and showcases a series of amateur and professional bouts with headline boxers from around the globe.

The conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please contact your B. Riley representative or email [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities, Inc.

B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

Contacts

Media:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

[email protected]

(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial