B. Riley Securities Announces 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023

Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley"), a leading middle market investment bank and institutional broker-dealer, today announced the schedule for its 2023 B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference. The premier West Coast investment and networking event will take place onsite at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 24th and Thursday, May 25th.

BRCLogo_Logo.jpg

B. Riley's Annual Institutional Investor Conference gathers key executives from approximately 200 public and privately held companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees spanning institutional investors, financial sponsors, corporate clients, and select members of the press.

The two-day event features a comprehensive schedule with multiple tracks including Research Analyst-moderated fireside chats and panel discussions. Corporate management teams will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The current list of participating companies can be viewed here.

"B. Riley is pleased to once again present our industry's marquee networking event. Our annual conference provides an unmatched platform for senior management teams to establish and deepen relationships with new and existing investors alike. We are excited to gather with our partners, clients, and friends this May for what we expect will prove our most significant event yet," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities.

This year's highlights include a new private company track featuring presentations from companies spanning the Consumer, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Beauty, Personal Care, Health & Wellness, Diversified Industrials and TMT verticals.

In conjunction with the conference, B. Riley is pleased to again co-present the 12th Anniversary "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night benefitting The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and its commitment to funding research and creating awareness for childhood type 1 & 2 diabetes. This star-studded red carpet event features first-class entertainment, a live and silent auction offering one-of-a-kind experiences, and showcases a series of amateur and professional bouts with headline boxers from around the globe.

The conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please contact your B. Riley representative or email [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities, Inc.
B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

Contacts

Media:
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA06101&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-securities-announces-23rd-annual-institutional-investor-conference-301739065.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA06101&Transmission_Id=202302060735PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA06101&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.