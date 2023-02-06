PR Newswire
MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its January 2023 preliminary traffic results.
In January 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 16.0% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 23.1%; the result was a load factor expansion of 5.0 pp YoY to 86.2%. Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, a 21.8% increase compared to January 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 17.9% and 35.7%, respectively.
Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "January saw robust traffic growth with demand outpacing capacity and with remarkable load factors. This strong start in the year reflects the ongoing strength of demand in all of our markets."
Jan 2023
Jan 2022
Variance
YTD Jan
YTD Jan
Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
1,933
1,639
17.9 %
1,933
1,639
17.9 %
International
908
669
35.7 %
908
669
35.7 %
Total
2,841
2,308
23.1 %
2,841
2,308
23.1 %
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,271
1,991
14.1 %
2,271
1,991
14.1 %
International
1,024
850
20.5 %
1,024
850
20.5 %
Total
3,295
2,841
16.0 %
3,295
2,841
16.0 %
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic
85.1 %
82.3 %
2.8 pp
85.1 %
82.3 %
2.8 pp
International
88.7 %
78.7 %
10.0 pp
88.7 %
78.7 %
10.0 pp
Total
86.2 %
81.3 %
5.0 pp
86.2 %
81.3 %
5.0 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,224
1,868
19.0 %
2,224
1,868
19.0 %
International
639
481
32.7 %
639
481
32.7 %
Total
2,862
2,349
21.8 %
2,862
2,349
21.8 %
Economic Jet Fuel Price*
(USD per gallon, preliminary)
Average
3.81
2.68
42.2 %
3.81
2.68
42.2 %
*Does not include VAT impact
About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 118 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / [email protected]
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / [email protected]
