Volaris Reports January 2023 Traffic Results: 23% YoY demand growth with an 86% Load Factor

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2023

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its January 2023 preliminary traffic results.

volaris_logo.jpg

In January 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 16.0% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 23.1%; the result was a load factor expansion of 5.0 pp YoY to 86.2%. Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, a 21.8% increase compared to January 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 17.9% and 35.7%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "January saw robust traffic growth with demand outpacing capacity and with remarkable load factors. This strong start in the year reflects the ongoing strength of demand in all of our markets."


Jan 2023

Jan 2022

Variance

YTD Jan
2023

YTD Jan
2022

Variance

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,933

1,639

17.9 %

1,933

1,639

17.9 %

International

908

669

35.7 %

908

669

35.7 %

Total

2,841

2,308

23.1 %

2,841

2,308

23.1 %

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

2,271

1,991

14.1 %

2,271

1,991

14.1 %

International

1,024

850

20.5 %

1,024

850

20.5 %

Total

3,295

2,841

16.0 %

3,295

2,841

16.0 %

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)







Domestic

85.1 %

82.3 %

2.8 pp

85.1 %

82.3 %

2.8 pp

International

88.7 %

78.7 %

10.0 pp

88.7 %

78.7 %

10.0 pp

Total

86.2 %

81.3 %

5.0 pp

86.2 %

81.3 %

5.0 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

2,224

1,868

19.0 %

2,224

1,868

19.0 %

International

639

481

32.7 %

639

481

32.7 %

Total

2,862

2,349

21.8 %

2,862

2,349

21.8 %








Economic Jet Fuel Price*

(USD per gallon, preliminary)







Average

3.81

2.68

42.2 %

3.81

2.68

42.2 %

*Does not include VAT impact
*Economic fuel per gallon excluding Non-Derivate Financial Instruments
The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 200 and its fleet from 4 to 118 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / [email protected]
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=MX05948&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-january-2023-traffic-results--23-yoy-demand-growth-with-an-86-load-factor-301738989.html

SOURCE Volaris

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX05948&Transmission_Id=202302060800PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX05948&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.