Team Successfully Deploys Electronic Health Record to 11 additional Parent Military Treatment Facilities

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 12,000 clinicians and providers as part of its latest double wave deployment (Waves PORTSMOUTH/DRUM), spanning 11 parent Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Virginia.

"With each deployment, our team is continuing to expand both scalability and capacity," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "We will continue to roll out new capabilities to meet customer demand."

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

The MHS GENESIS system is now operational at over 2,200 locations and reaches 6.1 million DOD beneficiaries — approximately 75% deployed to garrison DOD facilities.

"The program continues to operate on schedule and we are expecting to complete all CONUS MTF deployments by the end of this calendar year," noted Holly Joers, PEO DHMS. "MHS GENESIS successfully leverages commercial best practices improving clinical outcomes with each deployment."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves, with each wave targeting a specific region. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent waves' efficiencies.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Oracle Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

