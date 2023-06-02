MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Two Centre Square, Suite 200 Knoxville, TN 37931

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $379.00Mil. The top holdings were XLK(4.76%), XLY(3.51%), and VWO(3.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARTIN & CO INC /TN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ bought 96,850 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 333,225. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.69 per share and a market cap of $74.01Bil. The stock has returned -12.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ bought 29,973 shares of NAS:OMCL for a total holding of 97,751. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.06.

On 02/06/2023, Omnicell Inc traded for a price of $57.33 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned -62.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omnicell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ reduced their investment in NYSE:WMK by 8,805 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.41.

On 02/06/2023, Weis Markets Inc traded for a price of $88.02 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned 47.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weis Markets Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ bought 2,786 shares of ARCA:XLY for a total holding of 102,888. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.11.

On 02/06/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $151.35 per share and a market cap of $14.84Bil. The stock has returned -14.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a price-book ratio of 6.13.

During the quarter, MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ bought 4,406 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 168,833. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/06/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.42 per share and a market cap of $48.64Bil. The stock has returned -3.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.