Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today said it plans to hire approximately 35,000 seasonal associates to help staff its parks in 2023. The company anticipates filling up to 80% of those roles – or 28,000 jobs – during a week-long hiring blitz to be held across all its parks in the United States and Canada Feb. 18-24. It promises to be the largest recruiting event in Cedar Fair’s history.

Cedar Fair’s parks will be hiring for a variety of positions, including:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

And many more roles.

Cedar Fair parks offer competitive wages and benefits and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events, free meals and free admission to any Cedar Fair park. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fjobs.cedarfair.com%2Fcareers-home.

Cedar Fair has exciting plans across its portfolio of parks for the 2023 operating season. These include new themed areas at Carowinds in North Carolina and Cedar Point in Ohio, major upgrades at Knott’s Berry Farm in southern California, and 50th anniversary celebrations at Worlds of Fun in Missouri and Carowinds. In addition, several parks will be introducing a new generation of guests to some iconic rides and attractions from the past – such as the Wild Mouse at Cedar Point and Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun – that have been reimagined and recast for today’s thrill seekers. There will also be plenty of delicious new food and beverage options across the board, and park event calendars will be chock full of seasonal festivals and special celebrations that offer something fun for everyone in the family throughout 2023.

“Our seasonal associates play an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests,” said Tim Fisher, Cedar Fair chief operating officer. “We’re proud to offer highly competitive wages and amazing perks, and a seasonal job at one of our parks can offer so much more than other workplaces. You can gain valuable experience, develop marketable skills for the future, and make new friends in a fun and unique environment while being part of something truly special. Our parks offer a job that’s fun for everyone, with a variety of shifts to meet the needs of those interested in full-time, part-time, seasonal and occasional work hours.”

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not historical in nature constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements as to the Company's expectations, beliefs, goals, and strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, including the timing of any debt paydown or payment of partnership distributions, or that the Company's growth strategies will achieve the targeted results. Important factors, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic conditions, adverse weather conditions, competition for consumer leisure time and spending, unanticipated construction delays, changes in the Company’s capital investment plans and projects and other factors discussed from time to time by the Company in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) could affect attendance at the Company’s parks, as well as the timing of any debt paydown or payment of partnership distributions, and the Company's growth strategies, and cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations or otherwise to fluctuate or decrease. Additional information on risk factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the filings of the Company made from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, information, circumstances or otherwise that arise after the publication of this document.

This news release and prior releases are available under the News tab at http%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005167/en/