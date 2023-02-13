Apollo to Present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (: APO) today announced that Jim Zelter, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management (: AAM-PA, AAM-PB), will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:50 pm ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Apollo’s Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
[email protected]

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
[email protected]

