BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Multi-Storefront, previously only available for enterprise merchants, is now available as a self-service feature and accessible to small and midsize BigCommerce merchants directly within their BigCommerce store. By expanding accessibility of MSF, BigCommerce merchants of all sizes now have the advantage to manage multiple storefronts to grow sales in new regions, streamline operations for multiple brands and customize various customer segments to drive global growth.

To manage multiple storefronts, it often requires merchants to work with separate back-ends that are difficult to manage, time consuming and expensive to maintain, especially for growing small to midsize businesses. BigCommerce has removed these resource constraints by consolidating the management of multiple stores into a single dashboard with enterprise-grade tools at an affordable price. In return, merchants can better streamline operations, save on implementation and maintenance costs and create and deliver tailored shopping experiences across brands to reach and meet the needs of different buyers from around the world.

“This release of Multi-Storefront affirms our ongoing commitment to equip merchants of all sizes with easy-to-use growth tools and the unprecedented platform performance they need to move forward faster to scale,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. “An unstable economy is the perfect time to make smart digital tech stack investments that are agile, functional and flexible to build business resilience for long-term growth and success. Progressive retailers open to innovation will be well-positioned to succeed regardless of an unforeseeable economic landscape."

New self-service capabilities give merchants the ability to purchase and set up storefronts directly from the BigCommerce control panel to easily begin testing new revenue and growth strategies in a streamlined, cost-efficient manner. BigCommerce’s Open SaaS approach means that new functionalities and upgrades are frequently and seamlessly added to Multi-Storefront, ultimately driving better-performing stores and experiences for merchants and their customers.

Several BigCommerce merchants have turned to Multi-Storefront to power localized experiences for its shoppers including established global lifestyle brand Ted Baker, and fast-growing brands UK manufacturer Bullitt Group, global luxury hotel toiletry supplier Vanity Group and Australian-based health food brand Healthy Kiwis.

“BigCommerce’s Multi-Storefront functionality has enabled us to launch a dedicated Australian website in a fraction of the time typically required and without the ongoing overhead of maintaining two sites. It is the perfect solution for a business looking to quickly and economically expand into new markets,” said Grant Herrington, director at Healthy Kiwis.

With Multi-Storefront merchants can:

Effortlessly grow into new markets by creating custom storefront experiences for various buyers.

Reduce costs and streamline operations by trimming down the number of systems and integrations a business relies on which can decrease maintenance costs and drive higher revenue with less headaches.

Empower efficiency to grow by ditching duplication of efforts with a centralized system to manage all storefronts. Whether it's adding a new product or updating pricing, do it one time, in one place.

Make smarter, data-driven decisions with powerful insights from a unified data source to analyze business activity holistically, or dial in to review the performance of a specific storefront.

BigCommerce has been working closely with its expansive partner ecosystem to ensure their support of Multi-Storefront. Partners have already updated their apps to not only be compatible with Multi-Storefront, but also to take advantage of the new functionality to offer optimized solutions.

Multi-Storefront is now generally available for self-service for all BigCommerce Pro, Plus and Standard retail plans. Click here to learn more about Multi-Storefront from BigCommerce today.

