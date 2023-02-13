Constellation and its union partners have signed a historic pledge to increase diversity in the building trades among populations that have not historically worked in the energy industry.

The pledge, signed by Constellation and North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) leaders last week, applies to all Constellation building trades projects and seeks to increase access, equity and advancement opportunities for underrepresented groups, such as women and communities of color. The pledge also sets standards to eliminate bias and create a culture of belonging in all aspects of recruitment, hiring, training, and retention practices.

Constellation, the largest generator of carbon free energy in the U.S. with a fleet of 12 nuclear clean energy centers operating in Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland, employs several thousand members of North America’s Building Trades Unions each year.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been core values at Constellation. We are committed to ensuring our workforce is reflective of diverse communities throughout America,” said Joe Dominguez, Constellation’s President and CEO. “This monumental pledge will help ensure Americans of all backgrounds can join us on the journey towards a clean energy future.”

Constellation, its contractors and union partners will report each year on the engagement and partnerships formed with community leaders and the workforce development programs to help meet the pledge. Along with Constellation and NABTU, pledge signees include industry employers such as Allied Power, Siemens Energy, GE-APM, JJ White, BrandSafway, and Brieser Construction.

NABTU is a labor organization representing more than three million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada. It is composed of 14 national and international unions and over 330 provincial, state and local building and construction trades councils. President Sean McGarvey has more than 40 years of experience in the industry and said more can be done to diversify the ranks of employees.

“Improving diversity and making work environments across the skilled trades more equitable are top priorities at NABTU, and we are proud to sign this pledge with Constellation to continue to create opportunities within the energy sector for people of all backgrounds,” said Sean McGarvey, President of North America’s Building Trades Unions. “We know it takes deliberate and intentional work to recruit and retain a more diverse workforce. We look forward to working with Constellation to maximize this commitment and provide more meaningful middle-class career pathways for diverse communities across America."

Constellation, NABTU and its union partners have committed to form an oversight committee comprised of representatives from each signatory to facilitate their efforts, which will include transparency of recruitment efforts, areas of opportunity, and sharing of best practices.

Constellation is committed to being a leader in the industry to ensure there’s equitable access to its workforce for Americans from all cultures and walks of life.

