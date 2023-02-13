Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced it began adult-use sales on February 4 at its Cannabisti dispensary, located in Hermann, Missouri. The dispensary has been serving the medical patient community since 2021.

“We are thrilled to see the swift action taken by the Department of Health and Senior Services to bring recreational cannabis to Missourians so soon after the ballot measure passed in November. It has been a privilege to operate in such a rapidly growing market and serve our patients in the local Hermann community. We look forward to welcoming new customers through our doors in the coming weeks and introducing them to our Cannabist experience,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer, Columbia Care.

Cannabist Hermann offers a wide variety of products as well as brands, including Columbia Care’s Amber, Classix, Hedy and Seed & Strain. In addition to its dispensary in Hermann, the Company also operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Columbia, Missouri, which produces vapes, edibles and pre-rolls.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fgocannabist.com%2Fhermann.

i Cannabist Hermann is managed by Columbia Care, LLC on behalf of Columbia Care MO, LLC through a managed services arrangement.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 128 facilities including 95 dispensaries and 33 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10 dated May 9, 2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

