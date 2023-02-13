Perma-Fix Comments on Recently Published Department of Energy Notice

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ( PESI) (the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recently published an amendment to the 2013 Record of Decision (ROD) for the Final Tank Closure and Waste Management Environmental Impact Statement for the Hanford Site, Richland, Washington (DOE/EIS-0391, December 2012) (TC&WM EIS).

In accordance with DOE implementing procedures for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), DOE prepared a supplement analysis (DOE/EIS-0391-SA-03; SA), which evaluated DOE's proposal to transport and treat certain solid and liquid secondary wastes at licensed and permitted commercial treatment facilities off the Hanford Site. DOE also proposes to potentially dispose of some of these secondary wastes (after treatment) offsite at a licensed and permitted commercial disposal facility.

This action would be implemented on an interim basis until such time as an enhanced onsite treatment capability is available for Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) operations (estimated to be approximately 10 years). This amended ROD addresses the differences in the planned management of secondary wastes from that addressed by the 2013 TC&WM EIS ROD document, and specifically addresses the anticipated role that Perma-Fix could support in the closure plan for Hanford over the next decade. A link to the Federal Register notice is available at:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/01/31/2023-01962/amended-record-of-decision-for-offsite-secondary-waste-treatment-and-disposal-from-the-hanford-site

Mark Duff, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “This announcement regarding the ROD amendment recognizes the unique value that Perma-Fix can provide the Department at our Perma-Fix Northwest facility in Richland, WA, and our Diversified Scientific Services Inc. (DSSI) facility in Kingston, TN, to deploy leading-edge treatment capabilities for some of the more complicated waste streams to be generated at Hanford during a 10-year period. The volumes and waste types defined in this amendment reflect our core offering and represents a significant opportunity for growth in our backlog. We remain committed to exceeding expectations by providing safe, commercial, waste processing to support the Hanford closure mission.”

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, and federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as "believe", "expects", "intends", "anticipate", "plans to", "estimates", "projects", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: dispose of some secondary wastes (after treatment) offsite by DOE; anticipated role that Perm-Fix could support in closure plant at Hanford; and opportunity for growth in our backlog.

Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
[email protected]
+43 316 296 316

