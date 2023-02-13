Manhattan Wins Best Fulfillment Advancement Award from Vendors in Partnership

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced that it was named the winner in the Best Fulfillment Advancement category in the 2023 Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards. The award recognizes the solution most adept at solving the complex challenges of omnichannel fulfillment. The award was presented in a ceremony held in New York the week of NRF 2023, the retail industry’s largest annual conference and exposition.

Manhattan Active® Omni, a cloud native unified commerce platform for order management, store inventory and fulfillment, point of sale, customer relationship management and digital self service, offers advanced omnichannel fulfillment capabilities that both increase topline revenue opportunities and reduce bottomline costs.

Manhattan’s order management solution leverages machine learning in its dynamic promising engine to evaluate all shopping and fulfillment channels, all fulfillment options, and generate precise and dependable pickup or delivery options online and in the store without any third-party software or connections. This solution can decrease late shipments by up to 30% while increasing loyalty and cart conversions.

The company’s real-time sourcing optimization technology also leverages machine learning to select the most profitable fulfillment location that still meets the promise made to the customer. This solution reduces split shipments by up to 50% and decreases out of stock and overstock items across the fulfillment network.

In its latest update to Manhattan Active Omni, Manhattan has expanded its support for in-store RFID capabilities, enabling associates to significantly reduce time spent in inventory receiving, management and location activities by as much as 75%, so they can focus less on operational tasks and more on customer selling and engagement.

“We are delighted that Manhattan has been named a winner in the Best Fulfillment Advancement category by Vendors in Partnership,” said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl, senior vice president and CMO of Manhattan Associates. “The only leader in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems, Q2 2021, Manhattan’s order management solution is the most advanced order orchestration and optimization solution ever built. This award from Vendors in Partnership is a further recognition of our breakthrough innovation and preeminence in retail and supply chain execution.”

“Manhattan’s advanced order fulfillment is beyond impressive, and the retail community is proud to honor their work,” added Vicki Cantrell, founder and CEO of Vendors in Partnership.

Customers of Manhattan Active Omni include retailers like Brooks Brothers, PacSun, Lamps Plus, Super Retail Group and Penti to name a few.

The VIP Awards are an annual industry celebration of the solution providers and innovations that are powering the retail ecosystem. The awards acknowledge service to the retail industry, the new ways that partnerships were formed and the recent challenges that were overcome.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contacts:
Devika Goel
Manhattan Associates
+1 470 435 1566
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0MTQyMiM1Mzg4MDMwIzIwMDg4MjI=
Manhattan-Associates-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.