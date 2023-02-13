Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.

Navitas Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:
When: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Toll Free Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, Conference ID: 1896349
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/czs3t6kd
Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5081e02c-218a-485d-b745-a97ec6558cc1

