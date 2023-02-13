Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the renewal of its partnership with the National Football League, extending Zebra’s role as the Official Real Time Location Solutions Provider of the NFL through at least the 2025 football season.

More details of the partnership will be discussed during the Zebra Super Bowl press conference on Wed., Feb. 8 at 3:30pm MT in Room 301C of the Super Bowl LVII Media Center in the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The panel will feature NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent and Zebra’s Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Channels, Rob Armstrong.

Since 2015, Zebra has worked with the NFL on an innovative player and ball tracking solution, helping to enable a new era of football data and analytics known as NFL’s Next+Gen+Stats. Utilized by broadcasters, fans, coaches, and players alike, the information enhances all facets of the NFL ecosystem. For example, Next Gen Stats improves the fan experience with engaging new insights about individual and team performances, allowing fans to understand the action on the field in a way never possible before. The data is also utilized by coaches to better prepare for games, the League Office to better study the impact of rule changes, and in many other ways around the NFL.

“We are excited to extend our relationship with Zebra Technologies, allowing us to utilize their best-in-class capabilities to capture data which enable next generation data insights and expanded visibility into every NFL game,” said Matt Swensson, Senior Vice President, Product and Technology, National Football League. “Together, we are continuing to advance the League’s commitment to innovation and improving all facets of our sport while providing our fans incredible insight into the game they love.”

In addition to tracking every football, Zebra MotionWorks%26trade%3B+tracking+solution captures the real-time location data, speed, acceleration and other metrics of every player for every play on every inch of the football field. Sensors throughout each NFL stadium track RFID tags placed in the players’ shoulder pads, charting individual movements within inches. The insights enabled by Zebra’s data provide an informative look into the game for fans, media, and teams, with data for every down of every NFL game played across the globe.

“We are thrilled to continue our exciting work with the NFL, and we are committed to building on our innovative approach to providing the League, teams and fans with real-time tracking data and insights,” said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Product, Zebra Technologies. “As a global leader in location solutions, we provide similar real-time insights and solutions for enterprises of all sizes across multiple industries to help improve their operational visibility and the ultimate performance of their frontlines.”

