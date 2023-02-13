Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT) a clinical stage oncology company today announced the promotion of David Gaiero to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). David was previously Vice President of Finance at Cyteir. As CFO, David will continue to manage the finance department, to oversee the company’s overall financial operations, and to help drive the long-term business and financial strategy of Cyteir, reporting directly to the President & CEO.

“When Dave joined Cyteir in 2020, he brought a wealth of experience that helped us internalize the finance function, prepare for our IPO, and operate as a public company. His strong financial foundation and disciplined approach to resource management will be critical as we advance CYT-0851,” said Markus Renschler, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyteir. “I congratulate Dave on his well-deserved promotion and look forward to his contributions on the management team.”

David joined Cyteir in December of 2020 as Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining Cyteir, he served as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Wave Life Sciences, where he joined as Vice President, Corporate Controller in 2017. Prior to joining Wave, from 2015 to 2017, David served as Vice President, Global Controller of OvaScience, Inc. and from 2007 to 2015 he held various positions of increasing responsibility and scope in finance and accounting at iRobot Corporation. He began his career in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. David received a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and is a Certified Public Accountant in Massachusetts.

“I am honored to take on the role of CFO at Cyteir as we continue to advance CYT-0851 in ovarian cancer,” said David Gaiero. “I look forward to stewarding Cyteir’s resources and leading its financial strategy to support the company’s mission.”

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the development of CYT-0851, an oral investigational drug that inhibits monocarboxylate transporters. Cyteir’s current priority in CYT-0851 development is in combination with capecitabine and gemcitabine in a Phase 1/2 clinical study, including patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Follow Cyteir on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter and at www.cyteir.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005229/en/