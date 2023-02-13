Duck Creek is Proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of Verisk ELEVATE 2023

Boston, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce its platinum sponsorship of the Verisk ELEVATE 2023 conference for insurance claims professionals. The insurtech will be highlighting its modern and multi-tenant claims solutions along with its many integrations to Verisk solutions, including those with Verisk’s Property Estimating Solutions, at the event’s Solutions Gallery from February 7–8, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Verisk will host hundreds of industry leaders for discussions spanning the entire claims lifecycle while focusing on how to accelerate digitization in P&C insurance. The integration within Duck Creek Claims to Verisk XactAnalysis provides seamless access for Duck Creek customers to the leading solution for property damage estimation for claims in the U.S., enabling more efficient and effective claims handling that results in happier, more loyal customers.

“We are proud to sponsor ELEVATE and look forward to the opportunity to share more about the comprehensive capabilities of our claims software,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Through a partnership that spans some 20 years, we have more pre-built integrations with Verisk than any other partner and a strong, mutually held commitment to serving our industry.”

“At Verisk, we are committed to helping the insurance industry implement critical analytics, increase operating efficiency, and improve the customer experience,” said Aaron Brunko, senior vice president for Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. “By integrating Duck Creek’s technology into our property estimating ecosystem, we’re making it easier for insurers to streamline their workflows and resolve claims with speed and precision.”

