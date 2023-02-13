ShotSpotter Sets First Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Schedule

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), a leader in precision-policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during the first quarter of 2023.

A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference
Participating Thursday, February 16, 2023 (one-on-one and small group meetings)
Executive: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart
Location: Virtual

JMP Securities Technology Conference
Presenting Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time
Executive: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart
Location: The Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, CA
Webcast

35th Annual Roth Conference
Participating Monday and Tuesday, March 13-14, 2023 (one-on-one and small group meetings)
Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart
Location: The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA
Webcast

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Group at [email protected].

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter Inc. ( SSTI) brings the power of digital transformation to law enforcement and community assistance groups. We are trusted by more than 200 customers and 2,500 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our platform includes the flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the #1 gunshot detection system for rapid response to gunfire to save the lives of victims; Coplink X, the #1 investigative lead search tool to accelerate crime solving; Investigate and GCM, case management software to produce courtroom-ready cases; and Connect, analyst software that plans deployment of limited patrol resources for maximum impact. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1 (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

