Altus Power, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sophia Lee as Chief Sustainability Officer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the appointment of Sophia Lee as its Chief Sustainability Officer, in addition to her current role as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005246/en/

Sophia_Lee_Pic.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Sophia’s dedication to formalizing our firm-wide commitment to sustainability practices and her determination to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into every facet of our business has helped Altus Power make further strides as a good corporate citizen and improved visibility through more detailed reporting for the benefit of our partners, customers and all stakeholders. With her new role, Sophia will ensure that our board and management team prioritize ESG risks and opportunities and integrate them into our strategic decisions,” said Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “Sophia’s experience with data-driven initiatives and governance leadership will continue to ensure we have a plan to execute on our business goals in a sustainable and inclusive manner.”

“I am proud to be part of a team whose mission is dedicated to driving the clean energy transition for our partners and customers. As Chief Sustainability Officer, I look forward to building on our achievements while analyzing our own carbon footprint and our impact on the people and communities we operate in,” commented Lee. “Altus Power is committed to conducting our business ethically, and with transparency, honesty and integrity, all of which we believe are essential to maximizing long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Lee joined Altus Power in May 2021 as Chief Legal Officer, and has a Juris Doctorate from the New York University School of Law and a Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the premier independent commercial-scale clean electrification company serving commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers with an end-to-end solution. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230206005246r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005246/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.