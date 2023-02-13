Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a new integration with HelloGM, an analytics and automation platform that centralizes hospitality performance data and operations from property management, accounting, and labor services as well as guest review sites. The integration will enable hospitality operators, owners and executives that use HelloGM to streamline accounts payable processes and securely pay vendors and suppliers for multiple properties.

Hospitality groups and property management companies that utilize the HelloGM data analytics platform will have access to REPAY’s comprehensive payment solution with robust accounts payable automation capabilities. By streamlining outbound vendor payments, hoteliers can seamlessly pay suppliers across multiple properties without the stress or risk associated with traditional paper checks and manual processing of payments. Additionally, they can significantly reduce their exposure to fraud in multiple ways, including by utilizing virtual cards which are designated for single use and loaded with the exact amount of money needed for payment.

“At REPAY, we pride ourselves on creating exceptional client experiences, using payment processing and automation to help businesses digitize payments, realize operational efficiencies and drive better results,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments, REPAY. “Our integration+with+HelloGM does just that; with a single integration, hoteliers will be able to save on personnel and financial resources through automated backend vendor and supplier payments.”

The integrated payment solution provides a key function within HelloGM’s recently launched Accounts Payable feature, enabling subscribers to define and manage a seamless workflow through HelloGM.

"REPAY has established itself as a leading payment processing solution in the market today,” said Dhaval Chokshi, Co-Founder and CEO at HelloGM. "Through our robust partnership, we are committed to delivering the industry leading accounts payable solution for hospitality through one platform."

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About HelloGM

As the centralized data analytics and automation platform for more than 1,000 U.S. hotels, HelloGM empowers hospitality operators and executives to automate time-consuming tasks, eliminate human error and maximize profitability through one platform. The upstart Software as a Service company has detected more than $6.1 million in discrepancies since the platform launched and analyzes upwards of $2.4 billion in guest folios annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005009/en/