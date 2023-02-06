Conferma Pay announces appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2023

Lalor to lead company's plans to power the travel economy with virtual cards

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conferma Pay and Sabre Corporation today announce the appointment of Jason Lalor as Chief Executive Officer of Conferma Pay. The appointment follows Sabre's acquisition of Conferma Pay in August 2022, and its announcement of a new partnership and minority investment by Mastercard in November 2022 – which was completed on January 31, 2023.

Lalor brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in commercial operations, strategy development and partner engagement at some of the world's most well-known and innovative fintech companies. He most recently served as Chief Executive of Square's European business, headquartered in Dublin, as well as serving as Executive Director on several of Square's international Boards. Before joining Square, he spent over six years with Mastercard in various roles, including General Manager of Ireland and Vice President of European Digital and Fintech Partnerships. He has previously held senior roles at Barclaycard, American Express and Dell.

"We are delighted to have Jason join Conferma Pay as CEO during this pivotal year in our payments journey," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "He brings extensive commercial leadership experience and a deep understanding of the payments ecosystem. This will be integral in advancing our goal to accelerate the digitization of business-to-business (B2B) travel payments."

Lalor's appointment marks the next step in Conferma Pay's and Sabre's payments journey. Leaning into Conferma Pay's new partnerships with Sabre and Mastercard, Lalor will lead the company as it seeks to build new and enhanced digital capabilities in virtual cards, transforming the payment experience for the travel industry.

"I've already been impressed by the dynamic and inspirational team at Conferma Pay," said Lalor. "It is clear that its people are one of Conferma Pay's greatest assets and I look forward to working with so many of the payment industry's brightest minds. This is an exciting time to be working in payments, and the new investments have given Conferma Pay the opportunity to be at the forefront of developments, which will help ensure that we continue to meet the fast-evolving needs of our customers."

Conferma Pay connects issuers to more than 700 travel management companies, all the major global distribution systems and more than 100 online booking tools. It is fully integrated with all the major card schemes and serves more than 50 banking partners, who issue Conferma Pay generated virtual cards in nearly 100 currencies.

About Conferma Pay
Conferma Pay is the world's foremost provider of virtual payments technology. Founded in 2005, and recently acquired by Sabre with additional investment from Mastercard, Conferma Pay combines innovation and expertise to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in the world of virtualized business payments. In the travel industry, Conferma Pay connects issuers to more than 700 travel management companies, all major global distribution systems and over 100 online booking tools. The company is fully integrated with all major card schemes and serves over 50 banking partners, that issue Conferma Pay generated virtual cards in nearly 100 currencies. www.confermapay.com

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.  

