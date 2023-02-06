Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Establishes RNG Injection Point in Florida

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., Feb. 6, 2023

Gate system enhancement enables alternative fuels into pipeline delivery system

DOVER, Del., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announces the establishment of a fuel injection point in Yulee, Florida, that enables the receipt of renewable natural gas (RNG) and supports the growing demand for energy from increased residential and commercial needs in Nassau County. The injection point can accept RNG, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is the first enhancement of a gate system in Florida that allows for alternative fuels to be injected into the pipeline delivery system.

Chesapeake_Utilities_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The new injection point will enhance Chesapeake Utilities' subsidiary Florida Public Utilities' (FPU) ability to incorporate renewable fuel into the existing pipeline delivery system and expand service to meet the growing demand in the Wildlight community and surrounding areas.

"Our Company is committed to providing energy in a way that's both sustainable and reliable," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO, Chesapeake Utilities. "With this enhancement to our infrastructure in Florida, we're continuing to expand our capabilities to meet the growing demand from consumers. The ability to incorporate alternative fuels into our energy delivery systems will not only benefit consumers, but also contribute to a lower-carbon future for our customers and our communities."

Other recent RNG-related investments by Chesapeake Utilities include construction of an RNG transportation project at a landfill site in Ohio; and the acquisition of Planet Found Energy Development, LLC, a poultry waste to biogas pilot facility in Maryland.

About Florida Public Utilities
Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Yulee, Florida, within the Wildlight development, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 122,500 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
419-314-1233
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-establishes-rng-injection-point-in-florida-301738623.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH05297&Transmission_Id=202302060830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH05297&DateId=20230206
WRITTEN BY

