Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, announced today that leading experts from its staff of over 300 scientists, along with members from its Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) and Fitness Advisory Board (FAB), comprised of leading professionals from around the world in nutrition and sports performance, science, and health, will participate at upcoming scientific and wellness conferences worldwide in the first quarter of 2023.

These engagements will cover a broad range of nutrition-related topics, including best practices in product innovation and formulation, sustainable packaging for the functional foods industry, obesity management, the importance of protein on sports nutrition as well as the fitness benefits for a healthy lifestyle.

"Our global community of experts across several wellness categories continue to show dedication to our evolving industry by sharing their knowledge and research with both consumers and the next generation of industry experts,” said Gary Swanson, senior vice president of Global Quality Assurance and Control, Herbalife Nutrition. “Our goal, as we engage outside of the company, is to improve access to better nutrition and inspire healthy lifestyle behaviors around the world.”

Herbalife Nutrition experts will present and participate at the following events during the first quarter of 2023:

%3Cb%3EBoao+Food+for+Health+Forum+and+Expo%3C%2Fb%3E, February 22-25, Hainan, China

Zheng Qunyi, Ph.D., Chairman of the Herbalife Group, China, will give a presentation titled, “Innovative Development of Meal Replacements.” The presentation will cover product innovation for meal replacement shakes, including new raw materials, auxiliary foods for weight management and satiety, new dosage forms, new packaging, personalized meal replacement meal design.

Additionally, David Heber, M.D., Ph.D, and Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute and Nutrition Advisory Board Member, will give a presentation titled, “Meal Replacement Shakes for Weight Management and Wellness In China: Science, Efficacy, Safety, and Innovation.”

Winter Sports Nutrition Research Center Symposium, March 1, Beijing, China

Established in September 2019 by Herbalife at Beijing Sport University Education Foundation, the center has carried out a total of 17 projects in two phases, including most recently two Herbalife Nutrition product applications: the effect and mechanism of Herbalife24® sports products on muscle building through strength training, and the effect of supplementing protein supplements at different times on muscle building of women aged 55-65 during resistance training. In addition to being the premier sponsor of the symposium, the Company will present the results from the second phase of research.

China Special Food Conference, March 22-25, Shandong, China

Zheng Qunyi, Ph.D., Chairman of the Herbalife Group, China, will give a keynote speech on Herbalife Nutrition’s product innovations, and the development of China’s nutrition industry. Zhang Yongjian, Director of the Herbalife China Product Innovation Center, will give a presentation on sustainable development and packaging innovations for functional food.

In addition to the upcoming events, Herbalife Nutrition experts participated at the following events during the first two weeks of the year:

%3Cb%3EIDEA+World%3C%2Fb%3E, January 12-16, Los Angeles, CA

Herbalife Nutrition’s Dana Ryan, Ph.D., MA, MBA, Director of Sports Performance, Nutrition and Education and Michelle Ricker RDN, Director of Worldwide Health Education and Training, gave a presentation titled, “Performance Nutrition,” with a focus on the benefits of protein.

Additionally, Denise Cervantes, CPT-ASM, CPT-NASM, Specialist, Sports Performance and Fitness Education at Herbalife Nutrition taught a fitness class to the attendees. Samantha Clayton, OLY, ISSA-CPT, Vice President, Sports Performance and Fitness Education, presented the “Fitness Industry Trailblazer” award. This award category is for fitness trainers who are making a big impact in their community and leading the way with innovative education.

%3Cb%3EThe+Fit+Expo%3C%2Fb%3E, January 14 and 15, Los Angeles, CA

For the 4th consecutive year, Samantha Clayton, OLY, ISSA-CPT, Vice President, Sports Performance and Fitness Education at Herbalife Nutrition participated at the event, hosting a group fitness education seminar on stage, alongside legendary American Fitness personality, Billy Blanks. Denise Cervantes, CPT-ASM, CPT-NASM, Specialist, Sports Performance and Fitness Education at Herbalife Nutrition, taught a fitness class focused on strength and flexibility with an emphasis on exercise safety.

Health and Wellness Week, January 15-17, Mexico (Virtual)

Hosted by the Food Supplement Trade Association (ANAISA), Dr. Mario Alberto Molás Ramírez, Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) Member gave a presentation titled, “Nutrition and Sports/ Cardio or Strength, which is the best option?” In his presentation Molás discussed nutrition and supplementation during different kind of fitness activities as well as related health tips.

%3Cb%3EInternational+Life+Sciences+Institute+%28ILSI%29+Norandino+and+Universidad+Jorge+Tadeo+Lozano+in+Bogot%26aacute%3B%3C%2Fb%3E, January 28, Bogota, Colombia (Virtual)

Bioactive Compounds, Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements: Nutrition, Health and Regulation, is an event for health, food and nutrition professionals interested in the development and innovation of functional foods and dietary supplements as they pertain to public health. The course is divided into five modules addressing, 1-Bioactive Compounds as ingredients in functional foods and supplements, 2- Innovation and product design and development, 3- Regulatory aspects, 4- Commercial conditions and 5- Communications as a nutritional education tool. Carolina Chevallier, RD, MS, senior manager, Scientific Affairs for Herbalife Nutrition, Latin America, will support module 2 with a presentation titled, "Efficacy of bioactive food compounds."

