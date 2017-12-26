CTXS, GAIA & DAKT Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Citrix Systems, Inc. ( CTXS)
Class Period: Citrix common stock held as of the close of business on September 30, 2022 (“Class Period”) through current
Deadline: February 13, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ctxs.
The complaint alleges the Board deliberately used false projections to conceal the true value of Citrix from Citrix shareholders and thereby secured the approval of such shareholders to sell Citrix to Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") and Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott") for the inadequate and unfair price of $104.00 per share in cash ("Merger Consideration"), pursuant to a merger ("Merger") under which Citrix became a wholly-owned subsidiary of TIBCO Software, Inc. ("TIBCO"), a portfolio company of Vista. The Complaint continues to allege that the false and misleading Proxy authorized by defendants caused the consummation of the Merger at an unfair price per share that did not adequately value Citrix and thus caused economic harm to Citrix, who were forced to sell their shares to Elliott and Citrix at an unfair and inadequate price.

Gaia, Inc. ( GAIA)
Class Period: December 26, 2017 - November 7, 2022
Deadline: February 21, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/gaia.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company’s first quarter 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (3) as a result, defendants had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the truth emerged, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Daktronics, Inc. ( DAKT)
Class Period: March 10, 2022 - December 6, 2022
Deadline: February 21, 2023
For more info: www.bgandg.com/dakt.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics’ ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) that, as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company’s deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) that as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) that the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

