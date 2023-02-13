Aspen Technology Combines inmation Software and AIoT Hub to Advance Customers' Digital Transformation Strategies

Aspen+Technology%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced it has combined its AIoT Hub with inmation Software to create an expanded business unit. Now known as AspenTech DataWorks, the rebranded business unit provides customers with a singular solution to access and manage their industrial data, whether at the plant level or enterprise wide, in support of their digital transformation strategies.

“A holistic data management strategy is the foundation of a successful digital transformation journey,” said Nicole Rennalls, VP and General Manager of AspenTech DataWorks. “Our customers need a flexible, scalable solution to harness the huge amounts of data being generated across the enterprise. AspenTech DataWorks provides this and uniquely meets the needs of the executive suite and plant floor, all at once.”

Asset-intensive industries looking to maximize value from industrial data often are challenged to do so securely and economically as the data is often trapped in different silos across the organization. AspenTech DataWorks addresses these challenges by aggregating and contextualizing data, both transactional and real-time, from assets across the enterprise using powerful integration technology. With this unique, industry leading offering, organizations are now able to realize successful digital transformation, with capabilities including:

  • Data Governance – Centralized, flexible data management that supports contextualization and user access control, as well as encryption for all data types
  • Connectivity – Vendor-neutral connectivity to all major OT and IT interfaces that allows organizations to integrate data from disparate sources and manage from a centralized system
  • Data Integration– Value-added application enablement such as advanced analytics, decision support, and AI

The cornerstone of AspenTech DataWorks is inmation Software GmbH, one of the world’s leaders in the field of global and industrial real-time information management. AspenTech+announced+the+acquisition+of+inmation last October. "The addition of inmation Software to the AspenTech portfolio is a huge step forward to help companies unlock more value from an industrial data strategy. The real-time data platform connects diverse systems and addresses many problems with data cleansing, contextualization and scalability," said Peter Reynolds, Principal Analyst, ARC Advisory Group.

For more information, visit AspenTech+DataWorks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

