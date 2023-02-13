Hims & Hers to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 27, 2023. The company will host a live conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and (646) 960-0137 for international participants, referencing conference ID 1704296. A live audio webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com and will be archived for one year.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Hims & Hers also announced that members of the company’s management team will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences. All events will be webcast live and archived on the Hims & Hers investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com.

  • Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference on March 2, 2023 in New York City.
  • The JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2023 in San Francisco.
  • KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit on March 8, 2023 in San Francisco.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

