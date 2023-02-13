Rimini Street to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on March 1, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results, and the 2023 outlook, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riministreet.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (888) 999-2501 or (848) 280-6480. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, over 4,900 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

