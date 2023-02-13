Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced that its Robot Roadshow will land at Silverton Hotel & Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139, February 7-9, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm PT. The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion.

The Robot Roadshow has made 71 landings in 24 states and Washington, D.C. to date. Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots tour the U.S. in a space-age, NASA-like “pod” allowing attendees to experience all the technology that is enabling these Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to North Carolina. A short video of a past event hosted+by+the+Los+Angeles+Police+Department+may+be+viewed+here.

The Las Vegas Roadshow landing will be guided by Knightscope experts, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of the ASRs and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope.

There is no charge to participate in, or visit, the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended. Book+your+Pod+visit+here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

