CardieX Subsidiary ATCOR Partners with Power to Advance Patient Recruitment Diversity and Increase Patient Access in Clinical Trials

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023

CardieX's ATCOR subsidiary and Power together will expand patient-centric approaches to enhance patient diversity in clinical trials

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CardieX Limited, a global health technology company focused on patient-centric healthcare research and improving clinical trial patient outcomes, today announced a partnership between itsATCOR subsidiary andPower, a fast growing patient recruitment marketplace democratizing access to clinical trials for all patients.

Cardiex_Logo.jpg

The new partnership will allow ATCOR and Power to conduct collaborative research and advance underrepresented patient access to clinical trials and clinical research within Alzheimer's disease, women's health, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

A primary goal of the partnership is the premiere of new approaches for screening patients with novel inclusion/exclusion criteria across all clinical trial models (conventional, hybrid, and decentralized) to increase both patient access and patient diversity. The use of digital vascular biomarkers using ATCOR's SphygmoCor® technology combined with the searchable patient searchable platform of Power will enable an innovative approach to benchmark the future of patient recruitment to enhance patient reported outcomes.

Together, ATCOR and Power will shift the paradigm on clinical trial diversity. Personalized access to treatments starts with patient awareness of available clinical trials through Power's easy to use patient platform. Combined with an enhanced protocol design that includes ATCOR's essential digital vascular biomarkers for patient-centric screening, a modern holistic model for inclusion/exclusion criteria across populations is established. Changing the current patient recruitment process requires both patient empowerment and patient-centric screening to build confidence in the clinical trials process across diverse populations.

The "Pulse", a new medical device from CardieX subsidiaryCONNEQT, will provide advanced arterial health metrics to users from the comfort of their own home. Pulse was developed as a primary decentralized clinical trial device enhancing patient-centric screening and monitoring. The Pulse enables any patient anywhere to be part of clinical trials. Through the use of digital vascular biomarkers in the protocol, the Pulse enables customized patient recruitment to enhance diversity across populations.

Power has introduced an equal access and easy-to-use recruitment platform to empower patients in their discovery of therapeutic areas with personal meaning. Making clinical trials accessible and inclusive of today's socio-economic, geographic, and ethnicity disparities enables patient choice and provides an invitation to be part of the advancement in medical research.

"I am excited to partner with Power to advance patient recruitment diversity. Our ATCOR and Power partnership brings forward tremendous opportunity to push the boundaries of diversity within clinical trials. We will open doors for patients 'anywhere' to have equal access to clinical research and use our digital vascular biomarkers to enhance inclusion/exclusion criteria." said Toni R. Hofhine, President of CardieX subsidiary ATCOR Medical.

"Advancing underrepresented populations is essential for improving patient reported outcomes. The ATCOR and Power partnership will expand patient diversity across all clinical trial models, and I am excited to see the combined technologies engage the patient across some of the most challenging areas in medical research." said Craig Cooper, Group CEO of the CardieX companies.

"Increasing patient access is key to improving representation in clinical research. Unfortunately, we don't adequately understand the structural barriers that are often unintentionally exclusionary to people of colour. I am excited to see our partnership with ATCOR begin to break down some of these barriers." Said Brandon Li, Power cofounder.

The Pulse device will be available for healthcare research and clinical trials in the coming months.

For more information, visitatcormedical.com,conneqthealth.com, andwithpower.com.

About CardieX:

CardieX is a health technology company focused on devices & solutions for the world's largest population health disorders. ItsATCOR subsidiary is a world leader in the monitoring of vascular biomarkers for clinical trials and health care research based on the Company's "gold standard" SphygmoCor® central blood pressure technology. CardieX'sCONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets medical devices, digital solutions, and wearables for home health, remote patient monitoring, and decentralized clinical trials.

CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (

ASX:CDX, Financial).

About Power:

Power is the go-to destination for patients learning about clinical trials. We make it easy for patients to find and access leading medical research for their unresolved conditions. Power's patient recruitment marketplace connects clinical trial sites with interested patients who are looking for trials on our platform. In doing this, Power enables equitable access to clinical trials for all patients.

Power_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG01208&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiex-subsidiary-atcor-partners-with-power-to-advance-patient-recruitment-diversity-and-increase-patient-access-in-clinical-trials-301736399.html

SOURCE CardieX Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG01208&Transmission_Id=202302060930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG01208&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.