Max Stock Announces its 2023 Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces that an annual general meeting of its shareholders will convene on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM (Israel time), at the offices of the Company's legal counsel – Herzog, Fox, Neeman & Co., at 6 Itzhak Sadeh St., Tel Aviv, Israel. An adjourned meeting, if required, will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the same time and at the same place. The date of record for the meeting is Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The meeting's agenda and the proposed resolutions:

(1) Discussion on the Company's 2021 board report and financial statements

A discussion will be held on the Company's 2021 board report and financial statements published together with the Company's 2021 periodic report on March 23, 2022 (TASE Ref. No: 2022-01-028347). No vote will be held on this item.

(2) Reappointment of the auditor and authorizing the Company's board to establish the auditor's fees

It is proposed to reappoint Ernst & Young Israel - Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, to serve as the Company's auditors until the next annual general meeting and to authorize the Company's board of directors to establish its fees.

(3) Reappointment of directors (non-external directors) for an additional term of office

It is proposed to approve the reappointment of directors currently serving on the Company's board of directors and who are not external directors, as follows: Ms. Zehavit Cohen, Mr. Ori Max, Mr. Shay Aba, Ms. Limor Brik-Shay and Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director) for an additional term of service until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting.

(4) Appointing a director (non-external director) to the Company's board of directors - Mr. Guy Gissin

It is proposed to approve the appointment of Mr. Guy Gissin to serve as one of the Company's directors (non-external director), commencing from the approval date of his appointment by the general meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting.

A convenience translation into English of the general meeting notice as well as the relevant voting card published on TASE can be accessed at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/shareholders-meetings/ . These documents include an overview of the voting instructions for the general meeting as well as provide the required disclosure of Mr. Gissin's professional qualifications.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN06474&sd=2023-02-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-announces-its-2023-annual-general-meeting-301739476.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN06474&Transmission_Id=202302060942PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN06474&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.