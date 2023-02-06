PR Newswire

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quang Pham, is available for one-on-one meetings at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference taking place at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square on February 6-8, 2023.

Meetings with conference attendees can be scheduled through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/partnering, or by emailing our corporate contacts using the information provided at the end of this press release.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), or AFib. Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant designed to target a different pathway than the most commonly prescribed drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cadrenal Therapeutics:

Matthew Szot, CFO

858-337-0766

[email protected]

Investors:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum, Managing Partner

602-889-9700,

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadrenal-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2023-bio-ceo--investor-conference-301738951.html

SOURCE Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.