Asset Management One Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 999 stocks valued at a total of $20.52Bil. The top holdings were IVV(5.89%), AAPL(4.31%), and MSFT(3.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Asset Management One Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:VGK by 1,362,148 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.45.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $60.18 per share and a market cap of $17.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, Asset Management One Co., Ltd. bought 431,482 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 2,019,645. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/06/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $129.94 per share and a market cap of $119.94Bil. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.39 and a price-sales ratio of 18.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 325,525 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/06/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.39 per share and a market cap of $2,395.28Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-book ratio of 42.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 172,332 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/06/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $257.68 per share and a market cap of $1,918.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-book ratio of 10.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,536,000-share investment in BATS:GOVT. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.61 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.135 per share and a market cap of $21.53Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

