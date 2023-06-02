American Investment Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $486.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUV(7.10%), GLDM(6.68%), and DFUS(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Investment Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, American Investment Services, Inc. bought 15,365 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 17,491. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 02/06/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $369.67 per share and a market cap of $353.40Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-book ratio of 56.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.12 and a price-sales ratio of 16.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

American Investment Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 16,220 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/06/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $168.08 per share and a market cap of $325.01Bil. The stock has returned 28.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, American Investment Services, Inc. bought 111,703 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 130,396. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.8.

On 02/06/2023, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.67 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

The guru established a new position worth 12,013 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.66 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $228.51 per share and a market cap of $480.28Bil. The stock has returned 1.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-book ratio of 13.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.79 and a price-sales ratio of 16.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 7,178 shares in NYSE:MLM, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $341.15 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Martin Marietta Materials Inc traded for a price of $354.03 per share and a market cap of $21.98Bil. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

