Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were NSSC(3.97%), PSTG(2.71%), and BOOT(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PI by 49,433 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.33.

On 02/06/2023, Impinj Inc traded for a price of $126.2 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned 61.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Impinj Inc has a price-book ratio of 1577.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -95.25 and a price-sales ratio of 13.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 30,219-share investment in NAS:SPLK. Previously, the stock had a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.73999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Splunk Inc traded for a price of $104.7971 per share and a market cap of $17.16Bil. The stock has returned -10.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Splunk Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 32,064-share investment in NAS:COUP. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.83 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Coupa Software Inc traded for a price of $79.91500000000001 per share and a market cap of $6.04Bil. The stock has returned -38.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupa Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.86 and a price-sales ratio of 7.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought 55,623 shares of NYSE:BROS for a total holding of 121,215. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.08.

On 02/06/2023, Dutch Bros Inc traded for a price of $39.34 per share and a market cap of $2.28Bil. The stock has returned -31.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dutch Bros Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 128.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The guru established a new position worth 9,455 shares in NYSE:ALL, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.77 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $133.7 per share and a market cap of $35.16Bil. The stock has returned 11.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -55.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

