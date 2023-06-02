Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $16.91Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(13.46%), GOOGL(10.33%), and TJX(7.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,435,000-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $103.88 per share and a market cap of $275.03Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 269.82, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NAS:ULTA by 258,000 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.23.

On 02/06/2023, Ulta Beauty Inc traded for a price of $516.8099999999999 per share and a market cap of $26.30Bil. The stock has returned 41.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-book ratio of 13.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,692,000-share investment in NYSE:VFC. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.39 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, VF Corp traded for a price of $29.495 per share and a market cap of $11.46Bil. The stock has returned -49.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought 950,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 10,398,000. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/06/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102.4 per share and a market cap of $1,049.32Bil. The stock has returned -35.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 279,000 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $247.29.

On 02/06/2023, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $230.23 per share and a market cap of $51.47Bil. The stock has returned 14.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-book ratio of 8.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

