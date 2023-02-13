Albertsons Companies Launches Sincerely Health™ Digital Health and Wellness Platform

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced the launch of Sincerely Health, a digital health and wellness platform that is now accessible on 16 of its banners’ grocery app and websites* including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more. Backed by science, Sincerely Health is designed to help improve lives by connecting, educating, encouraging and rewarding customers on their health and wellness journey so they can make informed choices regarding food, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness.

Personalized health score based on seven dimensions of wellbeing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sincerely Health is a platform built in collaboration with healthcare providers, insurance companies and technology organizations who share a broader purpose to improve the health and well-being of every community they serve. The teams also gleaned valuable insights gathered from over 10,000 customers and associates. The platform will continually evolve based on customer feedback, which will also inform new features, collaborations and enhancements to position Sincerely Health as a trusted and reliable health resource.

“We are introducing Sincerely Health with a singular intention to improve lives,” said Omer Gajial, Chief Digital Officer and EVP Health at Albertsons Cos. “As a grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to the health and wellness of our communities, we are empowering customers to have a connected and personalized view of their health across food, nutrition, activity, mental well-being and pharmacy services, enabling them to make more informed choices.”

The Sincerely Health experience begins with a brief questionnaire that measures a customer’s Health Score based on seven dimensions of well-being. The scores are calculated using actuarial science, considering varying lifestyle factors such as age, gender, nutrition, lifestyle choices and mental health.

The platform also enables users to link activity trackers such as Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit, as well as log their vitals and medication regimen to have better visibility and control over their health and well-being. Customers can then set small achievable goals to improve their Health Score, track their progress and receive actionable insights and rewards for achieving those goals.

Sincerely Health also offers an online pharmacy experience, including tools for managing prescriptions, scheduling vaccine appointments and connecting users with general practitioners via convenient telehealth services.

Customers joining Sincerely Health from their preferred banner’s grocery app will receive an initial incentive of up to $25 off an upcoming grocery purchase redeemable across stores. As customers take additional actions such as set a health goal or respond to a health recommendation, they can earn additional points.

* Sincerely Health is available at the following grocery banner apps and websites: %3Ci%3EAlbertsons%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EAlbertsons+Market%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ESafeway%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EVons%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EJewel-Osco%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EShaw%26rsquo%3Bs%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EAcme%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETom+Thumb%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ERandalls%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EUnited+Supermarkets%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EUnited+Express%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EMarket+Street%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EAmigos%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EPavilions%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EStar+Market%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3ECarrs%3C%2Fi%3E.

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

