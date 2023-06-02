Searle & Co. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were JPM(11.94%), AAPL(5.55%), and MSFT(3.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Searle & Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Searle & Co. reduced their investment in NYSE:IFF by 24,076 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.31.

On 02/06/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $112.585 per share and a market cap of $28.70Bil. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4417.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,970-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $192.1 per share and a market cap of $607.82Bil. The stock has returned -36.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-book ratio of 13.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.03 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 4,546-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.08 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $173.81 per share and a market cap of $55.28Bil. The stock has returned 2.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Searle & Co. bought 5,600 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 125,229. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/06/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.39 per share and a market cap of $2,395.28Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-book ratio of 42.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Searle & Co. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 5,232 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 02/06/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $110.915 per share and a market cap of $452.76Bil. The stock has returned 41.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

