CINCINNATI, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Frank Jaeger, seasoned commercial operations and business development executive, as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.



Mr. Jaeger brings over 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience to the BWV team, from start-up to large global pharma with significant pre-launch, launch, and in-market commercialization experience. His background in R&D, Medical Affairs, Business Development, and throughout Commercial Operations provides a broad world view and an understanding of varying perspectives. Mr. Jaeger has a wide range of specialty expertise across multiple disease areas, with substantial in-market experience on over 20 products. He is a respected industry leader and has been regularly invited to speak on commercialization topics at industry conferences and academic institutions.

Mr. Jaeger was instrumental in transforming Clarus Therapeutics from R&D-focused into a commercial company. As the Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, he created a high-performing leadership team and launched its first asset – JATENZO® in just over 4 months. Despite launching into the headwinds of the pandemic, Mr. Jaeger pivoted and shifted priorities, leading Clarus through a volatile and uncertain environment, accelerated prescription growth, and received national industry recognition. During his tenure, Mr. Jaeger played key roles in taking Clarus public, helping to raise over $160 million in capital and in assisting Clarus to license two additional assets.

Before joining Clarus, Mr. Jaeger held commercial leadership positions at AbbVie, including a position leading and turning around one of the largest sales teams within AbbVie’s metabolic organization. Most notably, Mr. Jaeger was responsible for the success of the Men’s Health business unit– launching AndroGel 1.62%, aligning two co-promotion partners with differing objectives, defending against two new competitive entrants, and executing innovative selling solutions. The results were clear: AndroGel doubled sales to $1.3 billion, achieved industry-leading product conversion, AndroGel 1.62% became the largest global Men’s Health product in 2011 and 2012, eclipsing Viagra, and Men’s Health became the 2nd largest business unit at AbbVie, behind Humira.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Jaeger to the Blue Water team,” said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BWV. “His extensive and impressive career in biotechnology, not only for preclinical companies but for clinical and commercial stage companies as well, will be a huge asset to the company as we progress our pipeline. As we continue to develop our vaccines towards clinical trials and explore opportunities for corporate development, we are confident that Mr. Jaeger will make a meaningful impact at Blue Water.”

After exiting the U.S. Navy, Mr. Jaeger started his career by managing infectious disease clinical research trials at a Management Services Organization and then later at a Contract Research Organization. Mr. Jaeger holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The University of Texas Health San Antonio. The Company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children, and prevention of pneumonia in older people at risk for contracting pneumococcal pneumonia, a significant unmet medical need. The advantage of this technology includes a serotype independent mucosal immunity that prevents colonization in the upper respiratory tract as well as systemic immunity that can confer serotype independent against invasive pneumococcal disease. The Company is also developing a Chlamydia vaccine candidate with UT Health San Antonio to prevent infection and reduce the need for antibiotic treatment associated with contracting Chlamydia disease. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

