Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. to Pursue Legal Action in Connection with Trading Activities in Company's Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ( GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that its board of directors has authorized management to move forward with appropriate legal action in connection with what it believes to be illegal trading activity in the Company’s shares.

As the Company previously disclosed, it has retained the legal teams of Christian Levine Law Group, LLC, (“Levine”) and Warshaw Burstein, LLP, (“Warshaw”), both of whom have specific expertise in stock fraud litigation, to handle the legal actions for the Company. The legal actions may be directed at broker-dealers, market makers and other relevant parties the Company believes have been engaged in illegal trading activities that have resulted in a significant number of unsettled trades involving the Company’s shares.

In particular, it appears that certain market makers have failed to post regular or continuous proprietary quotations that are at or near the market on both sides and that are communicated and represented such that they are widely accessible to investors and other broker-dealers. When market makers fail to meet this requirement, as well as other applicable requirements, it can bring into question whether they are engaging in “bona fide market making” and can avail themselves to any “locate” exemptions afforded to bona fide market makers when executing short sales.

Further, in a recent administrative proceeding between Alpine Securities Corporation (“Alpine”) and the National Securities Clearing Corporation (“NSCC”) before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that the NSCC imposed a “Backtesting Charge” against Alpine (which action was contested by Alpine) due to deficiencies in Alpine’s “Required Fund Deposit” with NSCC “. . . that were attributed to net short portfolios in several stocks, with the ‘top driver being a concentrated short position in GTII’”, which is, obviously, a cause of concern for the Company..

In the coming weeks, as Levine and Warshaw proceed with discovery on behalf of GTII, the Company’s board of directors has signaled that it will task management to look for ways to reward its shareholders for their loyalty during this unprecedented time. The Company will continue with its plan to uplist with Upstream (MERJ), executing its strategy to dual list alongside the OTCQB, putting itself in a position of strength in 2023, as it continues with its long-stated goal of enhancing value for its longtime shareholder base. About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800
New York, NY 10011
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0MzUyMSM1MzkzNjcxIzUwMDAyNTU4Nw==
Global-Tech-Industries-Group-I.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.