Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 757 stocks valued at a total of $388.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(9.57%), AAPL(5.35%), and MSFT(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 162,442 shares. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.31.

On 02/06/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $56.19 per share and a market cap of $87.97Bil. The stock has returned -24.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 610.76, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 93.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd bought 106,024 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 455,732. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/06/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $90.3014 per share and a market cap of $114.18Bil. The stock has returned 63.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-book ratio of 8.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.34 and a price-sales ratio of 7.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:NTES by 85,223 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.05.

On 02/06/2023, NetEase Inc traded for a price of $87.64 per share and a market cap of $57.56Bil. The stock has returned -11.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetEase Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BEKE by 356,741 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.9.

On 02/06/2023, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $17.695 per share and a market cap of $22.17Bil. The stock has returned -12.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -440.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:DQ by 87,289 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.96.

On 02/06/2023, Daqo New Energy Corp traded for a price of $42.15 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned 9.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daqo New Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 1.99, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

