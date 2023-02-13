Maranello (Italy), February 6, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



01/02/2023 EXM 4,830 229.1722 1,106,901.73 02/02/2023 EXM 4,660 237.3868 1,106,222.49 03/02/2023 EXM 4,600 240.7963 1,107,662.98



Total







- 14,090 235.6840 3,320,787.19

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till February 3, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 51,487,936.53 for No. 240,173 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 8,757,853.08 (Euro 8,271,632.62*) for No. 40,049 common shares purchased on the .

As of February 3, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,107,851 common shares equal to 4.71% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until February 3, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,053,959 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 210,485,248.86.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

