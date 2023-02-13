The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Plug Power Inc. (“Plug” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Plug held its annual business update call on January 25, 2023, during which it announced year-over-year revenue growth for 2022 of 45% to 50%, a sharp pullback from expectations of 80% growth. The Company explained that the "revenue impact reflects some larger projects being completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to customer timing and broader supply chain issues." Based on this news, shares of Plug dropped just under 6% on the next day.

