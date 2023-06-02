Parallel Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3294 stocks valued at a total of $2.31Bil. The top holdings were ITOT(11.77%), CVBF(4.27%), and SCHD(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parallel Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Parallel Advisors, LLC bought 520,792 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 1,128,392. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 02/06/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.81 per share and a market cap of $47.08Bil. The stock has returned 1.41% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.65.

During the quarter, Parallel Advisors, LLC bought 658,013 shares of BATS:IDV for a total holding of 2,318,083. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.09.

On 02/06/2023, iShares International Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $28.27 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned -6.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.98.

Parallel Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 268,887 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.05 per share and a market cap of $95.12Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Parallel Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 168,767 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $91.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $41.30Bil. The stock has returned -7.40% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, Parallel Advisors, LLC bought 99,470 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 273,945. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.33499999999999 per share and a market cap of $85.56Bil. The stock has returned -7.99% over the past year.

