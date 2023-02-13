HII Wins $21 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract to Streamline and Advance Technologies for U.S. Warfighters

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $21 million recompete contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to research and develop technical solutions that will streamline the delivery of products and materials to the warfighter and support DLA’s global mission.

The objective of the contract task order is to research, develop and recommend innovative solutions for defense system logistics services, supply chains, materials and products managed by the DLA in order to maximize operational efficiency and effectiveness.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with DLA to help address supply chain interruptions and manufacturing challenges that have become a national priority,” said Grant Hagen, president of HII’s Mission Technologies Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space business group. “Our domain expertise and assessment process, refined over 26 years of continuous DLA support, will improve the quality and availability of defense systems and products used by the military services, combatant commands and the Department of Defense.”

HII has been supporting the program since the 1990s and will execute the research and development tasking over five years. Primary work locations will be Rome, New York, and Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The award is a continuation of HII’s ongoing work with DLA research and development projects, mission priorities, and manufacturing and supply chain guidance and risk reduction activities.

The task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle. The DOD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DOD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DOD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DOD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DOD Information Analysis Center Program (DOD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center under Contract No. FA8075YYD00XX.

About HII
HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

