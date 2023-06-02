MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 356 stocks valued at a total of $5.82Bil. The top holdings were SPY(5.21%), QQQ(5.10%), and XLV(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 357,662 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/06/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $303.11 per share and a market cap of $161.25Bil. The stock has returned -14.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a price-book ratio of 5.95.

MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 199,583 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.76 per share and a market cap of $281.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

The guru established a new position worth 530,830 shares in NAS:QQQM, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.53 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $124.5499 per share and a market cap of $6.88Bil. The stock has returned -14.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a price-book ratio of 5.93.

MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:DXJ by 803,473 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.91.

On 02/06/2023, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund traded for a price of $68.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned 11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

During the quarter, MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD bought 836,063 shares of ARCA:XME for a total holding of 892,049. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 02/06/2023, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF traded for a price of $56.69 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned 30.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

