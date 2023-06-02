MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

650 WASHINGTON ROAD PITTSBURGH, PA 15228

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $276.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTS(11.98%), FLRN(10.70%), and MGV(9.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 24,371 shares in ARCA:VGT, giving the stock a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $325.73 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $360.99 per share and a market cap of $43.93Bil. The stock has returned -12.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 25,084 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/06/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $303.11 per share and a market cap of $161.25Bil. The stock has returned -14.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a price-book ratio of 5.95.

MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 68,015 shares. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 02/06/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.355 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -1.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 254,476-share investment in NAS:DRIV. Previously, the stock had a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.23 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF traded for a price of $24.09 per share and a market cap of $902.59Mil. The stock has returned -12.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, MFA Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 75,735 shares of ARCA:LIT for a total holding of 93,457. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.81999999999999.

On 02/06/2023, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF traded for a price of $69.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned -11.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.