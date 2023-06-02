MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33 WEST COURT STREET DOYLESTOWN, PA 18901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $233.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(9.43%), SCHV(8.73%), and SCHG(8.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC /ADV bought 36,715 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 338,440. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 02/06/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $62.442 per share and a market cap of $15.39Bil. The stock has returned -14.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a price-book ratio of 6.65.

During the quarter, MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC /ADV bought 19,134 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 56,959. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.22.

On 02/06/2023, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.745 per share and a market cap of $7.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 17,006 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.84.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.625 per share and a market cap of $47.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC /ADV bought 2,418 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 32,171. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.76 per share and a market cap of $281.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, MARSHALL FINANCIAL GROUP INC /ADV bought 15,893 shares of ARCA:USRT for a total holding of 77,481. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.14.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $54.51 per share and a market cap of $2.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a price-book ratio of 2725.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.