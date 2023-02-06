AEP Names Duncan Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Emily J. Duncan senior vice president, Federal Affairs, effective Feb. 13 working in the company's Washington D.C. office. Duncan is currently vice president, Government Relations for National Grid.

Duncan will be responsible for managing AEP's relationships with federal government officials, members of Congress, various federal regulatory agencies and industry trade groups. She replaces Tony Kavanagh who will retire after more than 31 years of dedicated service to the company. Kavanagh will serve as senior vice president, Washington Office until his retirement June 30. Duncan will report to Raja Sundararajan, executive vice president, External Affairs.

"Tony has led our Washington D.C. office and been a trusted resource for federal policy makers for decades. His knowledge and ability to build relationships have been invaluable to AEP," said Sundararajan. "We wish him all the best in retirement.

"Emily brings 15 years of legislative and regulatory experience working on a variety of important energy policy issues. Her extensive industry knowledge, stellar reputation and dynamic leadership will allow AEP to continue to enhance the safe and reliable electric service we provide to our customers."

Duncan, 40, was named vice president of government relations and head of National Grid's Washington, D.C. office in April 2021. Previously she served as their director of federal government affairs.

Before joining National Grid in 2015, she worked for more than four years at the Solar Energy Industries Association, the national trade association for the solar industry. There, Duncan served in several roles, rising to become the association's director of Government Affairs & Counsel.

Duncan is past chair of the Board of the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE) and is a past-president of the Washington D.C. Chapter of the Women's Energy Network. She has served on the boards of the British American Business Association, the Clean Energy Business Network, the Global Business Alliance, National Energy Resources Organization, the BCSE Foundation, and Women in Government Relations. She also serves on the Advisory Board of the University of Pennsylvania's Kleinman Center for Energy Policy. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and earned her law degree from Duke University.

SOURCE American Electric Power

