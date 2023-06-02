University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $88.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(42.23%), VPL(26.04%), and VBR(16.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 164,667 shares. The trade had a 12.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.89.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $92.41500000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.51Bil. The stock has returned -7.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 30,056 shares. The trade had a 5.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $205.56 per share and a market cap of $282.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VPL by 45,283 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.54.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF traded for a price of $67.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.16.

The guru sold out of their 452,040-share investment in ARCA:VGK. Previously, the stock had a 19.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $60.18 per share and a market cap of $17.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. bought 61,695 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 91,176. The trade had a 7.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.46.

On 02/06/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $173.935 per share and a market cap of $26.49Bil. The stock has returned 4.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

