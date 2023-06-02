Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were RDVY(19.65%), SCHX(13.49%), and SCHA(9.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 71,485 shares in BATS:HYD, giving the stock a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.04 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $52.31 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 27,735 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.93.

On 02/06/2023, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $48.03 per share and a market cap of $4.66Bil. The stock has returned -0.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 14,026 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.08 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.33499999999999 per share and a market cap of $85.56Bil. The stock has returned -7.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 28,844 shares in BATS:EFV, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.02 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $48.5653 per share and a market cap of $16.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:ARKK by 28,929 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.74.

On 02/06/2023, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $42.08 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned -41.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.90.

