Auxano Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10900 NE 4TH STREET, STE 1950 BELLEVUE, WA 98004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(11.96%), JMST(7.31%), and AMZN(7.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Auxano Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Auxano Advisors, LLC bought 11,647 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 110,257. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/06/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $257.68 per share and a market cap of $1,918.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-book ratio of 10.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 15,799-share investment in ARCA:MUB. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.8 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.67 per share and a market cap of $32.29Bil. The stock has returned -3.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Auxano Advisors, LLC bought 20,838 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 44,727. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.08.

On 02/06/2023, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.87.

Auxano Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAU by 45,065 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.08.

On 02/06/2023, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $29.07 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.33.

Auxano Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 19,434 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.35.

On 02/06/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.635 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned 0.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.